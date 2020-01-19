Bodies of 11 Ukrainians killed in Iran plane crash sent home

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane have arrived in Ukraine on Sunday for a farewell ceremony.
They were among the 176 people killed in the Jan. 8 catastrophe when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran.
On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv's Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane.
Nine of the Ukrainians who died were crew members on the Boeing 737-800.
First published: 22:35 , 01.19.20