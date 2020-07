Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died aged 59.

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died aged 59.

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died aged 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.