Netanyahu: Israel to vaccinate quarter of population within month

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel was hoping to vaccinate a quarter of its population against coronavirus within a month in order to return to post-pandemic normalcy.
"I spoke over the weekend with the heads of the companies that are providing us with the vaccines and I told them that our goal by next weekend is to reach 150,000 vaccines a day," Netanyahu said in a video.
"This means that within 30 days of reaching this pace we will have administered 4.5 million vaccinations," he said. "Since everyone needs two injections, after one month we will have vaccinated 2.25 million Israeli citizens."