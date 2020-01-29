China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is confident in China's ability to contain the coronavirus, but concern is mounting as its health authorities reported the number of confirmed cases had jumped by 1,459 to 5,974.
The number of deaths from the flu-like virus rose by 26 to 132, almost all in the province of Hubei, the capital of which is the city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged last month in a wild animal market. The central province of about 60 million people is under virtual lockdown.
First published: 09:16 , 01.29.20