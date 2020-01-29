China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East.

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is confident in China's ability to contain the coronavirus, but concern is mounting as its health authorities reported the number of confirmed cases had jumped by 1,459 to 5,974.

