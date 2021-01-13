Minister Regev flaunts lockdown restrictions, holds office party

While Israel is in the midst of its third coronavirus lockdown, Transportation Minister Miri Regev was caught on camera holding a birthday party in her office in violation of health regulations approved by the government of which she is a member.

While the restrictions - which Regev as member of the coronavirus cabinet voted for - ban public gatherings of more than five people indoors, the minister is seen accompanied by at least 14 other people.

The party held at Transportation Minister Miri Regev's office in violation of coronavirus restrictions ( Photo: DemocratTV )

None of those present were wearing face masks or maintaining social distancing in the photos posted by DemocratTV journalist Israel Perry.

A spokesperson for Regev said that she only "passed by for a few minutes" and that she "even told those present that they must not flaunt regulations."

Still, the pictures show Regev herself not wearing a face mask while present in the room.

According to lockdown restrictions, public gatherings are limited to 10 people outside and five in closed spaces. These restrictions have even led to police officers ordering people to leave public parks and other locations.

This is not the first time the minister has been documented violating public health regulations.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev at July ceremony in Ashkelon ( Photo: Matan Tzuri )

In July, Regev was present at a ceremony for the opening of a new interchange in Ashkelon attended by dozens of people, with almost none wearing face masks or observing social distancing.