National Insurance Institute: half of virus stimulus payouts to Israelis transferred

The National Insurance Institute said on Wednesday that about half of the coronavirus stimulus payouts to Israeli citizens have been transferred.

This comes after the state had transferred some NIS 1.4 billion to the parents of around 3 million Israelis under the age of 18.

Some NIS 1.78 billion were transferred to about 700,000 Israelis on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An increased grant will be transferred to an additional 100,000 beneficiaries by the end of the week.