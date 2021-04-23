Jerusalem lynch survivor: 'I thought I was going to die'

Yahyah Jerdi, who was attacked Thursday night in Jerusalem while driving from the Flower Gate towards the Rockefeller Museum in the east of the capital, told Ynet on Friday he thought he would not get out of the lynching alive.
"I was standing in traffic and they started throwing rocks at my window, they beat me, they wanted to kill me. I thought I was going to die," said 46-year-old Jerdi, a father of nine who immigrated to Israel from Yemen 17 years ago and lives in Beit Shemesh. He works as a shuttle driver for a living.