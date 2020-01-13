Horowitz to Peretz: 'An historic step, unity will harm Netanyahu'

Meretz party leader Nitzan Horowitz and Labour-Gesher party leader Amir Peretz made a joint statement during a press conference on Monday following both parties decided to run jointly in the next elections.

"You made a historic step and I'm proud of our partnership with you," said Horowitz.

"Unity is the best way forward for the center-left bloc and bad news for Netanyahu and his immunity bloc."

"As we grow stronger, we will assure that Blue & White will form a government of change and not align with the racist homophobic right-wing," he said.