Report: Annexation still on the table but window closing as U.S. election looms

Preparations to enact Washington's plan for Middle East peace, which includes Israel annexing parts of the West Bank, are still in the works and could be implemented as early as this month, a source close to the White House told The Times of Israel.

Avi Berkowitz, the U.S. administration’s envoy to the Middle East, is reportedly holding talks about the peace plan with a number of countries, as time is still needed for Washington to give its blessing regarding Israel's annexation plans.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is still waiting for "a gesture" from the Palestinians, the source said, but the process could begin in the near future.

The window to enact such a historic move is closing quickly, however, as The United States' next presidential election, which will take place on November 3, inches closer - and a new administration could take office by January 20.

"It is, indeed, possible that Jerusalem and Washington will agree on a decision - possibly applying Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all settlements, or only over one or more blocks in the Jerusalem area - as of this month," the source said.

"It would be unlikely that the White House would give the green light for annexation in September or thereafter, due to the upcoming November elections in the United States," the source added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke about the U.S. plan during a Likud faction meeting on Monday, saying it was "still on the agenda" but "the ball was in Washington's court."

The U.S. team wants to ensure, however, that any Israeli move will be accompanied by compensations in favor of the Palestinians, and Berkowitz is working in this direction, said the source on condition of anonymity, without giving further details.

While the Palestinian leadership refuses to engage with the Trump administration, reportedly, Washington still wants Ramallah not to be left behind, in case Israel gets the green light for the move.



