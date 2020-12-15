'Renegade' Likud MK quits to become no. 2 in Sa'ar's rival party

Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton on Tuesday announced on her Twitter page she was leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party to join Gideon Sa'ar’s new breakaway party as its number two.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

"I've decided to embark on a journey alongside Gideon Sa'ar for new hope," Shasha-Biton said in a video she posted. "My partnership with Gideon stems from our dedication to politics of transparency and unity. Brave politics that echos the voice of the public."

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton and Gideon Sa'ar

Shasha-Biton's announcement came a week after Sa'ar, a former minister for Likud, announced he was resigning from the party in order to launch a new faction whose aim is to replace Netanyahu as the leader of Israel’s right-wing.

Shortly after the announcement, Coalition chairman and Likud MK Miki Zohar appealed to Knesset's House Committee, requesting Shasha-Biton be declared a retiring MK, which may prohibit her from receiving funding from state coffers and prohibit her from running in an existing party in the next election.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev also called on Shasha-Biton to resign from her position as a member of Knesset.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Rege ( Photo: Miri Shimonovich )

"If you have an iota of integrity left in you, resign from Knesset immediately and return the mandate to the national camp you co-opted for your personal benefit," said Regev.

Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich also slammed Shasha-Biton, blaming the Kulanu Party, from which the renegade lawmaker moved to Likud, for "blocking any amendment to the justice system during the 20th Knesset seat.”

Smotrich, who has called repeatedly for sweeping reports in the justice system for what he deems a left-wing bias, also said that Sa'ar and Shasha-Biton's party will act as "gatekeepers" for rogue elements in the system and right-wing voters should not be tempted to vote for them.

Zvi Hauser, left, and Yoaz Hendel ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser of the center-right Derekh Eretz faction announced they will be joining the new party in the next election, bolstering its anti-Netanyahu agenda.

Hendel and Hauser, who serves as chair of Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee - both former Netanyahu aides elected on the Blue & White ticket.