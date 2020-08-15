Spain: UAE-Israel deal creates momentum for Israel-Palestine talks

A deal making the United Arab Emirates the third Arab state to forge ties with Israel should provide momentum to seek a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, Spain's foreign minister said on Friday.

Welcoming the normalization of relations, the role played by the United States, and the temporary suspension of further annexation of Palestinian territories, Arancha Gonzalez Laya said it provided a new opportunity to seek peace.

