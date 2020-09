Health Minister Yuli Edelstein slammed the anti-government protesters, calling them virus spreaders and saying that they will soon be clamped down on.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein slammed the anti-government protesters, calling them virus spreaders and saying that they will soon be clamped down on.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein slammed the anti-government protesters, calling them virus spreaders and saying that they will soon be clamped down on.