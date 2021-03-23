IDF admits leak of sensitive materials, secret military locations

The IDF confirmed Tuesday that it accidentally published sensitive materials, including the locations of secret military bases, according to daily Haaretz.

A military spokesperson said that it immediately fixed the error, which occurred after the IDF Home Front Command uploaded a map of coronavirus testing facilities across the country.

The map, which was created in cooperation with the Health Ministry, also included military sites, as well as previously secret military intelligence and air force bases.

It was made available to the public until the newspaper alerted the IDF of the error.

The document was detailed enough to include the exact locations and names of the bases.

Such information would normally be barred by the IDF Censor for publication as it exposes sensitive information that could ultimately undermine Israel's overall national security capabilities.

The IDF has been working in close cooperation with the Health Ministry and other civilian bodies to set up testing and vaccination sites to aid in Israel's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Jerusalem Post, this partnership with non-military personnel may explain why such sensitive military information was revealed.

IDF Home Front Command is a unit devoted to protecting the civilian population during warfare and various emergency situations.



