Following former IAF general's arrest, hundreds protest outside PM official residence

Hundreds of protestors arrived on Saturday outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, a day after several demonstrators were arrested there during a protest against the premier.
The demonstrators held up signs calling Netanyahu “crime minister” in reference to his indictment on corruption charges and also call for the release of Amir Haskel, a former air force general who was arrested on Friday outside the Prime Minister’s Residence.
Haskel and two other protesters remain in custody after refusing to be released under restrictive conditions.