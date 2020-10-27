Trump supporters rally at U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

A convoy of cars decorated with American flags and Trump 2020 banners on Tuesday drove from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, holding a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in support of the American president ahead of next week's election.

A convoy of cars decorated with American flags and Trump 2020 banners on Tuesday drove from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, holding a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in support of the American president ahead of next week's election.

A convoy of cars decorated with American flags and Trump 2020 banners on Tuesday drove from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, holding a rally outside the U.S. Embassy in support of the American president ahead of next week's election.

Israeli supporters of US President Donald Trump wave flags as they drive on a Highway on their way from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Israel, 27 October 2020

Israeli supporters of US President Donald Trump wave flags as they drive on a Highway on their way from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Israel, 27 October 2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described him as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had in the White House. Most of the people in Tuesday's convoy appeared to be American immigrants, though there were also some activists from Netanyahu' Likud party.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described him as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had in the White House. Most of the people in Tuesday's convoy appeared to be American immigrants, though there were also some activists from Netanyahu' Likud party.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described him as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had in the White House. Most of the people in Tuesday's convoy appeared to be American immigrants, though there were also some activists from Netanyahu' Likud party.