Shas's Deri praises Netanyahu, Trump after peace plan presentation

Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump after the presentation of an American plan to attain peace in the Middle East.
"Shas congratulates Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump on the historic and exciting recognition of Israel's right to the Land of Israel. In the words of the president of the world's leading superpower: "The Land of Israel was promised to the land of Israel by G-d himself," said Deri.
Deri also said that his party will vote in Knesset in favor of a decision to annex the Jordan Valley and West Bank territories.
"As we have announced in the past, Shas will support applying sovereignty on the Jordan Valley and West Bank territories in the next Knesset plenum, as confirmed this evening by the U.S. administration. We must not miss this historic opportunity and delay it."
First published: 23:25 , 01.28.20