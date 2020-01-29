UAE confirms first cases of new Chinese virus in Mideast

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday confirmed the first cases in the Mideast of the new Chinese virus that causes flu-like symptoms, saying doctors now were treating a family that had just come from a city at the epicenter of the outbreak.
The UAE's state-run WAM news agency made the announcement citing the Health and Prevention Ministry, but offered no details on where the stricken family lived nor where they were receiving treatment. It also did not offer a number of those afflicted by the virus, other than to say the cases came from "members of a family arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan."
First published: 09:10 , 01.29.20