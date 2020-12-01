Israel records 1,227 new coronavirus cases in past day

Israel's new daily coronavirus cases on Monday surpassed 1,200 for the first time since October 16, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said on Tuesday.

There were 1,227 cases confirmed out of 56,000 tests conducted indicating a 2.2% positivity rate.

Testing employees for coronavirus at the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' offices ( Photo: Calcalist )

There are currently 264 people in serious condition in hospitals with 99 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,865 people have succumbed to the virus.

As of Tuesday, the number of people battling the virus stands on 10,513 with Jerusalem leading the country in the number of infections with 1,413 actively ill patients.

The lockdown on Israel's largest Arab city Nazareth has been extended until the end of the week because of high morbidity reported there. as restrictions were imposed on other Arab cities and neighborhoods suffering from increased contagion.

Christmas decorations up in Nazareth while the city remains under lockdown due to high coronavirus morbidity ( Photo: Shamir Elbaz )

The so-called Coronavirus Cabinet on Monday voted to amend its pilot program allowing some shopping malls to operate with quick testing sites available for shoppers.

Crowds line up to enter shops in a Jerusalem shopping mall on Friday ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

After Israelis flocked to the shopping center over the weekend raising concerns of an influx of COVID-19 infections, ministers decided to reduce the number of customers allowed into the malls.