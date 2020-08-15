Pompeo inks deal for US troop move from Germany to Poland

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sealed a defense cooperation deal Saturday with Polish officials that will pave the way to redeploy American troops from Germany to Poland.

Pompeo, in Warsaw at the end of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe, signed the deal with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Baszczak that sets out the legal framework for the additional troops.

