Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak when the president's schedule allows.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak when the president's schedule allows.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak when the president's schedule allows.

"I spoke with the president soon after his election win," the prime minister told reporters at a Jerusalem press conference.

"I spoke with the president soon after his election win," the prime minister told reporters at a Jerusalem press conference.

"I spoke with the president soon after his election win," the prime minister told reporters at a Jerusalem press conference.