Nahariya besieged by floods after cloudburst

מזג אוויר חורפי בנהריה
Photo: Noam Debbie
Local government closes several streets running adjacent to Ga'aton River, places sandbags on its banks as precautionary measure and instructs residents to stay home as heavy floods hit northern city

Ahiya Raved |
Published: 01.17.21 , 18:01
Police announced on Sunday that all entrances to the northern city of Nahariya have been blocked for traffic due to major floods.
    • The flooding first broke out in the morning hours when the Ga'aton River, which passes through the city, overflowed due to heavy rainfall and submerged several parts of the city near the beach.
    (Video: Noam Debbie, Meir Pahima, Zeev Krauthammer)
    Police temporarily closed several streets running adjacent to the river as a precautionary measure as the sewage system struggled to absorb the large amounts of precipitation.
    מזג אוויר חורפי בנהריהמזג אוויר חורפי בנהריה
    (Photo: Noam Debbie)
    However, the river overflowed again in the afternoon and water reached businesses in the center of the city which were mostly closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
    During the day, the municipality placed sandbags on the banks of the river near where a local named Moti Ben Shabbat died last year after he was washed away by floodwater while trying to save a baby he believed was inside a flooded vehicle. The area was also later closed to traffic.
    מוטי בן שבתמוטי בן שבת
    Moti Ben Shabbat
    Nahariya Mayor Ronen Marelly urged the city's residents to stay home so to avoid loss of life.
