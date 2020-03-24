Israel record its third coronavirus-related death, second within hours

Israel on Tuesday recorded its third coronavirus-related death, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

The fatality is the second in a day after a 67-year-old woman from Bat Yam died from complications related to COVID-19 just hours earlier.

The victim is an 87-year-old with an underlying health condition who over the past few days has been hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

He contracted the virus at the same assisted living facility in Jerusalem as the country's first coronavirus victim, 88-year-old Aryeh Ibn, who passed away last Friday.

Both men contracted COVID-19 from a social worker, who unknowingly infected several other nursing home residents. Ibn, a Holocaust survivor, passed away at Shaare Zedek Medical Center also as a result of complications caused by the virus.