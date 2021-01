Lebanon said on Thursday that a 24-hour lockdown imposed earlier this month to combat COVID-19 infections overwhelming its medical systems would be extended by two weeks.

Lebanon said on Thursday that a 24-hour lockdown imposed earlier this month to combat COVID-19 infections overwhelming its medical systems would be extended by two weeks.

Lebanon said on Thursday that a 24-hour lockdown imposed earlier this month to combat COVID-19 infections overwhelming its medical systems would be extended by two weeks.