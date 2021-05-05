Disabled vets protest government inactions despite promises

Disabled veterans of the IDF resumed their protests on Wednesday in a demonstration out side the Knesset, claiming PM ignores his promise to repair government treatment of those suffering from emotional wounds.
Last month, following the tragic incident of a vet suffering from PTSD setting himself on fire, the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed to a revision of the Department for Disabled Veterans.
Since his promise, the government had not made any changes despite calls from Defense Minister Benny Gantz to resolve the matter.