It will take more than 90 days of closure to reach 400 infected per day

According to a report compiled by the Military Intelligence Directorate's Corona National Information and Knowledge Center, It will take more than 90 days of closure to reach the target of 400 new infections per day.

According to the report, today Israel is one of the leading countries in the world in the number of coronavirus related deaths per day in relation to the size of the population.

