Knesset Speaker: If Israeli sovereignty over WB filed, plenum convened immediately

Knesset Speaker and Likud MK Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday that if the decision to apply Israeli legal sovereignty over West Bank settlements is proposed to Knesset - he will act to expedite the process and convene the plenum immediately.

He said Knesset would not be a "hindrance or obstruction" to such a move.

U.S. President Donald Trump's peace could become a "historic and changing event," and "this opportunity must not be missed," He said.

