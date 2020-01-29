Knesset Speaker: If Israeli sovereignty over WB filed, plenum convened immediately

Knesset Speaker and Likud MK Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday that if the decision to apply Israeli legal sovereignty over West Bank settlements is proposed to Knesset - he will act to expedite the process and convene the plenum immediately.
He said Knesset would not be a "hindrance or obstruction" to such a move.
U.S. President Donald Trump's peace could become a "historic and changing event," and "this opportunity must not be missed," He said.
He stated that he did not believe the Palestinians would meet the conditions to establish a state, and that he "strongly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state, a divided Jerusalem and a construction freeze in the West Bank. "