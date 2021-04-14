Iran has 'almost completed preparations' to enrich uranium to 60% -IAEA

Iran has "almost completed preparations" to start enriching uranium to 60% purity at an above-ground plant at Natanz and plans to add 1,024 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges underground there, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.

