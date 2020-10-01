Syria affirms opposition to normalization deals with Israel

Syria affirmed Thursday that it is against any normalization agreements with Israel in the country's first official response to recently signed agreements with the UAE and Bahrain, according to the official Syrian SANA news agency.
A source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry stressed that Syria "was and will remain against any agreements or treaties with the Israeli enemy based on its firm conviction that such agreements harm Arab causes in general, foremost among which is the Palestinian cause, which has been proven by previous experiences, that normalization and signing treaties and agreements with this enemy only increased its arrogance and obstinacy."