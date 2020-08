Israeli military on Thursday struck several Hamas militant sites in the Gaza Strip, including a military compound belonging to Hamas' naval force, underground infrastructure and observation posts belonging to the organization.

Israeli military on Thursday struck several Hamas militant sites in the Gaza Strip, including a military compound belonging to Hamas' naval force, underground infrastructure and observation posts belonging to the organization.

Israeli military on Thursday struck several Hamas militant sites in the Gaza Strip, including a military compound belonging to Hamas' naval force, underground infrastructure and observation posts belonging to the organization.