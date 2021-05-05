Lapid has support of 51 MKs in bid to form government

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid's bid to form a coalition has on Wednesday the support of 51 Knesset members.
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett who is also hoping to be given the mandate to form a government is only supported by the seven members in his party.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and the ultra-Orthodox parties that supported Netanyahu's failed efforts to present a coalition government before his month long mandate expired on Tuesday, have not indicated who they would now back to succeed where Netanyahu had failed.