Lapid has support of 51 MKs in bid to form government

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett who is also hoping to be given the mandate to form a government is only supported by the seven members in his party.

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett who is also hoping to be given the mandate to form a government is only supported by the seven members in his party.

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett who is also hoping to be given the mandate to form a government is only supported by the seven members in his party.