Gantz issues thinly-veiled dig at PM after he's rushed off stage in Ashkelon during rocket alert siren

Blue and White leader and former military chief, Benny Gantz, on Wednesday threw a thinly-veiled dig at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he had to be rushed of stage during a rocket alert siren in Ashkelon.
"The situation in which Israeli citizens live at the mercy of terrorists and the prime minister of Israel is unable to tour parts of his country is a badge of shame on the security policy in the south," Gantz said in a statement.
According to Gantz, "it's a sign of the loss of deterrence that no sovereign country can accept."
First published: 22:41 , 12.25.19