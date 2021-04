The meeting of Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and United Torah Judaism chairman Moshe Gafni, which was to take place on Monday, was postponed due to "technical reasons." Earlier on Thursday, Ynet learned that the Ultra-Orthodox party is considering avoiding voting on the formation of a Bennett-Lapid government, in order to enable Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid to form a government.