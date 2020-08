Coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu said Monday that COVID-19 morbidity in the Arab sector has quadrupled from 150 new cases to 600 per day.

Coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu said Monday that COVID-19 morbidity in the Arab sector has quadrupled from 150 new cases to 600 per day.

Coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu said Monday that COVID-19 morbidity in the Arab sector has quadrupled from 150 new cases to 600 per day.

Gamzu spoke at a press briefing adding that the rise in cases began during the Eid al-Adha - Feast of Sacrifice holiday in late July.

Gamzu spoke at a press briefing adding that the rise in cases began during the Eid al-Adha - Feast of Sacrifice holiday in late July.

Gamzu spoke at a press briefing adding that the rise in cases began during the Eid al-Adha - Feast of Sacrifice holiday in late July.