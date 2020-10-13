Daily new coronavirus cases in decline, positivity rate lowest since July

The health Ministry on Tuesday evening reported 1,424 new coronavirus cases with the positivity rate of 4.9%, the lowest since early July.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





There are 1,464 Israelis currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospital with 802 of them in serious condition while 254 of those are on ventilators.

A coronavirus ward at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv ( Photo: TPS )

Since midnight, 14 people have succumbed to the virus bringing Israel's fatality toll to 2,040 since the start of the pandemic.

There has also been a decline in testing over the past week with some estimates reporting a 34% decline in tests.

Israel has been under lockdown since mid September.

Jerusalem still leads the country with the highest number of new cases followed by Bnei Brak, Modi'in Illit, and Beit Shemesh, all cities with primarily ultra-Orthodox communities.

Testing for coronavirus in Jerusalem

Some cities reported less than 100 new cases in the past week.

The coronavirus cabinet was meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the government’s strategy for lifting the lockdown.

However, no final decisions were to be made before Thursday, regarding the reopening of preschools and small businesses.



