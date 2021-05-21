Turkey hopes Gaza truce holds, wants Israel to account for 'crimes'

Turkey welcomed a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and hopes it will last, but Israel must be held to account for crimes it committed in Gaza the last two weeks, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

