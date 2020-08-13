Palestinians unite in condemnation of UAE deal for Israel ties

Rival Palestinian factions were unanimous Thursday in their condemnation of a newly announced agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to open full diplomatic ties in return for the suspension of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

Palestinian Authority official Hanan Ashrawi slammed the UAE for "normalizing" relations with Israel, while the rival Hamas terror group accused the Gulf state of stabbing the Palestinians in the back.

Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi ( Photo: Reuters )

"This announcement is a reward for the Israeli occupation's crimes," said Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesman for Hamas, which seeks Israel's destruction and has fought three wars and has fought three wars against Israel since seizing control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

"The normalization is a stabbing in the back of our people," he said.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum ( Photo: Archive )

Relations between the UAE and the Palestinian Authority have long been rocky, due to the close ties between the UAE's ruling family and exiled former PA official Mohammed Dahlan.

Dahlan, who now lives in Dubai, was tried and convicted in absentia in a 2016 corruption trial in Ramallah.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, however, welcomed the agreement as a positive step towards regional stability.

"I followed with interest and appreciation the joint statement between the United States, United Arab Emirates and Israel to halt the Israeli annexation of Palestinian lands and taking steps to bring peace in the Middle East," Sisi said on Twitter.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the UN General Assembly in Sept. 2018 ( Photo: GPO )