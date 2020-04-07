France is fourth country to pass 10,000 coronavirus deaths

France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, making it the fourth country to cross that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

The rate of increase in the number of fatalities also rose on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, official figures showed.

