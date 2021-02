Head of Morocco's Liaison Office in Israel, Abed al-Rahim Byoud, arrived in Israel on Tuesday, marking the official resumption of diplomatic relations between Tel Aviv and Rabat.

Head of Morocco's Liaison Office in Israel, Abed al-Rahim Byoud, arrived in Israel on Tuesday, marking the official resumption of diplomatic relations between Tel Aviv and Rabat.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met the Moroccan representative upon his arrival and wished him luck in his important mission of developing the collaboration between the countries.

