Man, 23, suffers heart failure after getting COVID shot

A 23-year-old man who was vaccinated against coronavirus has been hospitalized on Sunday after he suffered from heart failure according to preliminary assessment doctors call "alarming".
The man experienced nausea and a sore throat the entire day after getting the vaccine and later developed extreme weakness. Testing showed that the man had contracted coronavirus before and did not develop symptoms.
Prof. Dror Mevorach, director of the internal medicine department at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, where the young man is hospitalized, said that it was not yet possible to verify with full certainty that there was a connection between the vaccine and the symptoms, but "timing is suspicious."
"It is possible that such a reaction could arise in people that have been infected [with coronavirus] in the past and have developed antibodies."
The man's case has been forwarded to the World Health Organization and the Health Ministry.