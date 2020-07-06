U.S. health official Fauci says COVID-19 outbreak is 'serious situation'

U.S. health official Anthony Fauci said on Monday that the current state of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States "is really not good" and a "serious situation that we have to address immediately.

