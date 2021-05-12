War crimes court concerned over Middle East violence, says prosecutor

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is concerned about escalating Middle East violence and the possibility that war crimes are being committed there, its prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said on Wednesday.
"I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute", Bensouda wrote on Twitter.
Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated on Wednesday, with at least 35 killed in Gaza and seven in Israel so far in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years.