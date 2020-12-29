Channels
Finance Minister Israel Katz
Katz hopes to reopen restaurants for takeaway services soon

Finance minister tells Ynet other sectors of economy will reopen if public is disciplined; brushes off criticism for cutting funds from health, welfare and other budgets but maintaining the monthly stipends for religious students

Attila Somfalvi |
Published: 12.29.20 , 14:24
Finance Minister Israel Katz told Ynet on Tuesday he believes the government will be able to reopen restaurants for takeaway services sometime soon.
    • Israel entered its third nationwide lockdown on Sunday evening, bringing to a halt most of the trade industry. During the approval of the measures in the Knesset committee, the closure of restaurants save for deliveries emerged as the biggest point of disagreement.
    "I understand that with regard to restaurants, takeaway is critical and I believe we can bring it back," he said. "I hope the public will be disciplined in their personal conduct and infection will start to decrease. Then we will be able to reopen takeaway and other services."
    He also dismissed the claim that the current lockdown is not as effective as the previous two.
    "The public sees the vaccines and it is difficult for people separate between future hope and current daily conduct," he said. "It is also much harder to enforce. I understand the difficulty when you see the light at end of the tunnel, but you still have to be careful."
    בסטה: טייק אווי בעידן הקורונהבסטה: טייק אווי בעידן הקורונה
    People lunch outside with takeaway coffee
    (Photo: PR )
    In addition, Katz brushed off the criticism leveled at the government for cutting funds from health, welfare, defense and other budgets but maintaining the monthly stipends for students in an ultra-Orthodox "kollels".
    "It is easy to put the blame on the ultra-Orthodox, but their affairs are not separated. Once there is a criteria for financial assistance, then it is a criteria that is applicable for everyone. Any budget given will be given equally. It is legitimate for everyone to take care of the things they trust in."
