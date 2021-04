The Health Ministry Wednesday logged 199 new verified coronavirus cases out of about 76,000 tests conducted, putting the contagion rate at 0.26%.

There are currently 221 coronavirus patients hospitalized in critical condition, including 124 who are connected to ventilators.

