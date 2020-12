Two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were lightly wounded in IDF attacks carried out in response to the firing of two rockets at the southern city of Ashkelon late Friday.

Two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were lightly wounded in IDF attacks carried out in response to the firing of two rockets at the southern city of Ashkelon late Friday.

Two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were lightly wounded in IDF attacks carried out in response to the firing of two rockets at the southern city of Ashkelon late Friday.