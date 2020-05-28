French National Assembly Member, Claude Goasguen died from coronavirus

French National Assembly Member, Claude Goasguen died at the age of 75 after contracting the coronavirus.
Goasguen was a Republican Member of France's National Assembly, who worked to improve Israel-France relations, while fighting against anti-Semitism in the country.
Four years ago, after French was hit by a wave of anti-Semitic attacks against Jews wearing a yarmulke, Goasguen expressed solidarity with the Jewish community by attending the Assembly while wearing a yarmulke himself.
"I lost a brother," said French-Jewish Assembly member Meyer Habib, " throughout the years he fought against anti-Semitism and was Israel's best friend in France."