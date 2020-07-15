Peretz on PM's virus handout: Welcome to the socialist camp

Economy Minister Amir Peretz teases Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his vow to pay each Israeli adult a one-off stipend during the coronavirus crisis.
"I welcome the newcomers to the socialist camp," said Peretz, who is head of the Labor party.
"Indeed, the economy is has taken a downwards turn, just as the rise in the minimum wage we fought for led to its most significant growth," Peretz said.
"Now above all we need to raise up those who are routinely struggling, as well as those who have joined their ranks due to the crisis," he said.