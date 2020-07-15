Peretz on PM's virus handout: Welcome to the socialist camp

"I welcome the newcomers to the socialist camp," said Peretz, who is head of the Labor party.

"I welcome the newcomers to the socialist camp," said Peretz, who is head of the Labor party.

"I welcome the newcomers to the socialist camp," said Peretz, who is head of the Labor party.

"Indeed, the economy is has taken a downwards turn, just as the rise in the minimum wage we fought for led to its most significant growth," Peretz said.

"Indeed, the economy is has taken a downwards turn, just as the rise in the minimum wage we fought for led to its most significant growth," Peretz said.

"Indeed, the economy is has taken a downwards turn, just as the rise in the minimum wage we fought for led to its most significant growth," Peretz said.