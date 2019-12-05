Iron Dome's key technology to be sold to Czech Republic

The radar system that is an integral part of Israel's famed missile defense systems, the Iron Dome and the David's Sling, is to be sold to the Czech Republic, making it the first purchase of the unique Israeli technology by a NATO nation.

The deal, which appears to be worth more than NIS 400 million ($115 million), includes the purchase of at least eight ELM-2084 (a mobile S-Band Multi-Mission Radar) systems to the Czech military.

The radar system used by the Iron Dome ( Photo: IAI )

Israel will supply the systems over a period of eight years, from 2021 to 2023. The radars are suitable for synchronization with NATO's own defense systems and will also be incorporated into command and control systems.

The radar, developed by ELTA Systems - a group and subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries - is capable of detecting and tracking almost all types of incoming targets, from a mortar shell to a ballistic missile.

How the Iron Dome's radar system works ( Video: IAI )

As part of the deal between the two countries there will also be further industrial cooperation and exchange of technology and knowledge. In addition, at least 30% of the radar system’s components will be manufactured in the Czech Republic.

The head of the Defense Exports & Cooperation Division at the Defense Ministry, Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Coles said it’s a “historic” achievement that a country that provided Israel with arms when it was first established was now purchasing weapons from it.

"The agreement will further strengthen the friendship and the security cooperation between Israel and the Czech Republic,” said Coles. “It represents a vote of confidence in the capabilities of the Israeli defense system, our excellent industries and their technological capabilities,” he said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu visits Iron Dome ( Photo: GPO )

“We hope the agreement will open doors for further cooperation with the Czech Republic and other NATO countries."

“The agreement is one of the major modernization projects of the Czech army, and in particular our air force,” said Czche Republic’s Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar. “I am very pleased that with this agreement we finally begin the process of ending our dependence on outdated Russian systems," he said.