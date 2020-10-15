Israel's coronavirus cases exceed 300,000, say health officials

The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel since the onset of the pandemic has exceeded the 300,000-mark, the Health Ministry reported Thursday evening.

Israel thus became the 24th country in the world with more than 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of all the 24 countries, Israel is the only one with less than 10 million inhabitants.

Health worker treats coronavirus patient at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon ( Photo: AFP )

The country's total caseload stood at 300,011, with 2,009 of them detected in the previous 24 hours and 842 since midnight. Health authorities conducted 40,513 coronavirus tests on Wednesday, meaning 3.9% of them returned positive.

Out of 41,203 active coronavirus carriers in Israel, 1,314 patients are receiving treatment across the country's hospitals. At least 730 of them are in serious condition, of whom 248 are on ventilators. The number of serious patients is lower by 200 compared to the beginning of October, but a recent report by the Military Intelligence Directorate raises doubts whether these figures are accurate.

Ten Israelis have succumbed to complications of COVID-19 since midnight, placing the country's total coronavirus-related death toll at 2,121 fatalities.

Coronavirus wart at Hadassah University Hospital in Jerusalem ( Photo: AFP )

Meanwhile, Israel's coronavirus cabinet voted to reopen small businesses that do not involve interaction with the public, kindergartens, take-away food services and beaches starting Sunday.