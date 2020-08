The Department for Internal Investigations on Thursday filed charges with the Be'er Sheva District Court against five Border Police officers, accused of armed robbery of Palestinian workers.

The Department for Internal Investigations on Thursday filed charges with the Be'er Sheva District Court against five Border Police officers, accused of armed robbery of Palestinian workers.

The Department for Internal Investigations on Thursday filed charges with the Be'er Sheva District Court against five Border Police officers, accused of armed robbery of Palestinian workers.