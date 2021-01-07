Iraq court issues arrest warrant against Trump for murder

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year, Iraq's judiciary said.

